Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 106.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 750,562 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.46 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

