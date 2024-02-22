Wells Fargo & Company Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $17.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVRO

Nevro Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 492,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,761. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.