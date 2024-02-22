Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 27.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 106,276,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,287,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.