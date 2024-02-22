Wedbush Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.71.

NVDA stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

