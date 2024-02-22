Wedbush Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $340.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

EPAM opened at $298.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $327.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $663,080,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

