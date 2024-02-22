Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEAV opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $855.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weave Communications Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

