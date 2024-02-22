Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.
Shares of WEAV opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $855.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.80.
In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
