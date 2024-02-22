WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.
