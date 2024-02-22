WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WKME. Barclays lowered WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.10 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in WalkMe by 0.7% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.