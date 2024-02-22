Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Maziar Arjomand Sells 15,240 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $32,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 977,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PET stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wag! Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Wag! Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

