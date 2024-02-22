Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTLE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 190,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,055. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.23.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTLE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

