Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS.

Vital Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 233,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

