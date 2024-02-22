Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

VST stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

