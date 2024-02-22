Vista Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.81. 554,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

