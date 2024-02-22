Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 7,516 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000.

IQLT stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

