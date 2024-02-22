Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 111 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BX opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.