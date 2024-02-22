Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,062 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

