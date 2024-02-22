Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

