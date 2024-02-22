Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

