Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.43 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

