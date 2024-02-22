Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 228.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,194 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.