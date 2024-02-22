Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

