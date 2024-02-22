Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after purchasing an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.7% in the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.86 on Thursday, hitting $282.62. 2,021,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,607. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $282.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

