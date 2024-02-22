Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after buying an additional 571,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

