VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) insider Bernard J. Bulkin purchased 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,217.30 ($19,160.54).

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Stock Up 15.2 %

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 72.80 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 918,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.79 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.13. VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.26.

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

