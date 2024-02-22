Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $62.82. 7,890,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.