Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $419.63 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.89 and its 200-day moving average is $378.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

