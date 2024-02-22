Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0530 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $12,485.21 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,434.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00509901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00134285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00238347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00147282 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,783,985 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

