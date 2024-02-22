Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.28 on Monday. Veradigm has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

