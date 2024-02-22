Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $39,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veeco Instruments stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.
