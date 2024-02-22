VeChain (VET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.31 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $3.31 billion and $120.25 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,714,516,834 coins. VeChain’s official message board is vechainofficial.medium.com. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is the native cryptocurrency of the VeChainThor blockchain. VET is used as a medium of exchange for activities and transactions on the VeChainThor blockchain and serves as a “fuel” to power the network. VET holders have the right to vote on governance decisions, participate in Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus, and receive rewards in the form of VTHO tokens. VET holders will also be able to benefit from other financial services such as staking, lending, and trading on third-party exchanges. With its innovative features, VeChainThor is positioned to be one of the most influential public blockchains, and VET is an integral part of this ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

