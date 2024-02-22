Vår Energi AS to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:VARRY)

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Vår Energi AS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VARRY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Vår Energi AS has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.
About Vår Energi AS
