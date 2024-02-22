Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.26

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.26 and last traded at $171.98, with a volume of 11599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

