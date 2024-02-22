Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.98

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.98 and last traded at $180.98, with a volume of 6140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.34.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

