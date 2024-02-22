Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.64

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $80.64, with a volume of 14835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
