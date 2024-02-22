Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BIV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $74.66. 518,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.