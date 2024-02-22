Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Down to $227.00

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $227.00, but opened at $216.61. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $217.25, with a volume of 12,126 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

