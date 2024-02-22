V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $287.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $279.64 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.16.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

