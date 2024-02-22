V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

