V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 4,928 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EQT stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
