V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 759.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,343,000 after buying an additional 230,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $2,973,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CE opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.52. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

