V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 598.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DVA opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.