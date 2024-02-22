V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 217.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

