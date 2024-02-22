V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 731.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

