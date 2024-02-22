V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 236.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 419,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

