V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 3,451 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

