V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 767.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,372. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

