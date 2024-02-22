V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 262.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.1 %

KMX opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

