V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 3,808 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

DVN stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.