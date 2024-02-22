V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 3,036 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

