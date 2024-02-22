United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.80.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.46. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

